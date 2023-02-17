Indians mistake popular Thailand street food for 'worms', video goes viral (Photo: Instagram)

One of the most alluring cuisines to try is Thai food. Although Indians adore street food, Thai cuisine has suddenly captivated their eye and gotten overwhelming social media attention. The discovery of dark-colored noodles and spaghetti from Thailand has left the Indians stunned. In the viral video, a woman spins black noodles with vegetables, seasonings, and prawns. She mixes all the ingredients before serving her customer.

A page called "Our Collection" posted the photo on Instagram with the caption "UNIQUE Street Food of Thailand." After being uploaded, the video received over 50 lakh views and more than 98,000 likes on social media. After seeing the trending video, more than 1,100 online users posted their reactions.

Several users thought it was worms, while one person remarked, "Venom noodles." Another wrote, “I was waiting for the noodles to start crawling”. While others pointed out that it is just noddles, user said, “It’s noodles guys not worms I know it looks like it but it’s not”.

What is this Thai dish?

According to TasteAtlas.com, one of the most popular spaghetti meals that uses squid ink is Spaghetti Al Nero De Seppie, a traditional Sicilian dish. This glossy, midnight-hued meal is made by tossing pasta in a sauce made of squid or other seafood, garlic, olive oil, white wine, and squid ink. The dough has ink added to it, and it is also offered dried. Although it has a remarkable presentation, squid ink spaghetti doesn't have as much flavour as one may anticipate. Squid ink's flavour is distinct but not strong because it is normally used rarely.

