'Sasu Maa' offers cigarette to groom, 'Sasur ji' lights it, viral video leaves internet divided | Photo: Instagram

As a diverse country, India has people from all around the country who practise special customs at weddings. In India, weddings last a whole week and are lavish occasions with several religious rituals, opulent attire, singing, dancing, and of course, tonnes of jewels. Every ceremony that is performed throughout the course has a religious, tranquil, and sentimental importance.

But a strange Indian wedding occurrence recently went popular on social media. A video that just surfaced on social media was able to divide the internet in two. In the video, a groom is greeted by his in-laws with a cigarette and paan in accordance with a unique wedding custom.

In this strange video, the groom's mother-in-law is seen putting a cigarette in his mouth as his father-in-law ignites it. The father-in-law removes it because the groom doesn't really smoke. Internet users have reacted to the popular video in different ways. While many noted that it was an old custom, others said that strange ceremonies like these should be abolished.

READ | Who is Sapna Gill, Mumbai social media influencer who got into tussle with Prithvi Shaw over selfie?

The video was shared on Instgram by a user that goes by the name ‘Joohi K Patel’ with a lengthy caption that reads, “Just witnessed a new wedding tradition in which mother-in-law to be welcomes the groom with sweets, along with Beedi and Paan.” Since being shared on social media, the viral video has received over 55 lakh and more than 1 lakh likes.

Over 870 internet users shared their reactions. Numerous users highlighted that this was an ancient custom being practised in some older parts of India. Another made funny remarks and wrote, “The self control to not take a puff .. i can see the stress on groom's face”.