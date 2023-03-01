Video of devar-bhabhi's sensational dance on Sapna Choudhary’s song ‘Bahu Kale Ki’ goes viral, watch

Photo via YouTube screenshot

The relationship between a devar and his bhabhi is always one of the most loved as they share a special bond, whether it is friendship or fun. Weddings or family functions are always incomplete without a dance performance, especially from the bhabhi (sister-in-law) and devar (brother-in-law).

A new video is currently going viral on social media where a bhabhi can be seen dancing with her devar and this viral video has impressed netizens because of the energetic performance of Devar-Bhabhi.

The video shows the devar bhabhi duo dancing to Sapna Choudhary’s song ‘Bahu Kale Ki’ song with energy and enthusiasm. The two seem to have great chemistry which is why the video is going viral on the internet.

While the sister-in-law can be seen wearing a green saree, her brother-in-law is dressed immaculately in a blue shirt and white jeans.

Watch the viral video here

As for the devar bhabhi video, it was shared on YouTube by Ankit Jangid and has so far received 1.9 million views. Netizens are praising devar bhabhi's performance in the comments section.

One user wrote, "Harr ladki ki wish puri ho ki usse ek bhai jaisa devar mile (May every girl get a brother-like devar)", while another commented, "Woowww ..bhabi nd dever both looking so nyc."