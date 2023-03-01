Ponniyin Selvan 2: Mani Ratnam's magnum opus' trailer and audio launch event on THIS date? Check details

File Photo

The biggest Tamil film of last year was Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I, which grossed almost Rs 500 crore. The multi-starrer saga returns in April with the concluding part - Ponniyin Selvan II.

The makers of Ponniyin Selvan: II, meanwhile, have finalised the trailer and audio release date of the highly anticipated movie starring Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Trisha, among others. As per reports, the trailer and audio for the multi-starrer film are all set to release on the same day as the first film - April 5, this year. The unveiling would be done during a grand event in Chennai.

The makers are expected to announce the trailer and audio release date with an official announcement soon.

Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam, is a historical drama whose first installment was released in theatres in September 2022. The film became the Tamil film industry’s all-time highest-grossing film. Ponniyin Selvan: II is also based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's epic novel of the same name, and has audiences excited for the concluding part to return to the screens.

Unconfirmed reports have also stated that celebrated musician AR Rahman, who composed the songs and original score for the Ponniyin Selvan franchise, may perform live at the trailer and audio launch event.

According to reports, Ponniyin Selvan: II will begin its promotional campaign on the first weekend of March. A major announcement about the film by the makers is highly anticipated.