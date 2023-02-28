Palak Tiwari sets internet ablaze with bold photos in burgundy corset top, see viral photos

Photo via Instagram

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari has a massive following on her Instagram account. The star kid often shares sultry photos on Instagram from her vacations. On Monday, 22-year-old Palak set the internet ablaze as she shared stunning photos in a bold avatar.

In the photos, Palak Tiwari could be seen wearing a burgundy corset top and a pair of cut-out printed bottoms. She wore a huge hat to complete her look. The first two photos were a selfie close-up of the star and the others gave a good look at her stunning outfit.

While earlier Palak Tiwari received several comments on her Instagram photo, she soon disabled the comments reportedly because of excessive trolling.

Palak is the daughter of Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary. Post their separation, Palak has been staying with her mother and often also shares photos with her mom.

Palak made her debut with the music video, Bijlee Bijlee where she shared the screen with Harrdy Sandhu. She will now be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar among others.

It will release in theatres on Eid 2023.