Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Palak Tiwari sets internet ablaze with bold photos in burgundy corset top, see viral photos

In the photos, Palak Tiwari could be seen wearing a burgundy corset top and a pair of cut-out printed bottoms. She wore a huge hat to complete her look.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 06:02 PM IST

Palak Tiwari sets internet ablaze with bold photos in burgundy corset top, see viral photos
Photo via Instagram

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari has a massive following on her Instagram account. The star kid often shares sultry photos on Instagram from her vacations. On Monday, 22-year-old Palak set the internet ablaze as she shared stunning photos in a bold avatar.

In the photos, Palak Tiwari could be seen wearing a burgundy corset top and a pair of cut-out printed bottoms. She wore a huge hat to complete her look. The first two photos were a selfie close-up of the star and the others gave a good look at her stunning outfit. 

Check out the photos here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@palaktiwarii)

While earlier Palak Tiwari received several comments on her Instagram photo, she soon disabled the comments reportedly because of excessive trolling. 

Palak is the daughter of Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary. Post their separation, Palak has been staying with her mother and often also shares photos with her mom.

Palak made her debut with the music video, Bijlee Bijlee where she shared the screen with Harrdy Sandhu. She will now be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar among others. 

It will release in theatres on Eid 2023.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Kiara Advani shares unseen wedding photos, pens sweet note for mother on birthday
Labrador, Dalmatian, golden Retriever and more: List of most popular dog breeds in India
Discover top 5 health benefits of pine nuts for a healthier you
Step inside luxurious multi-crore homes of Indian billionaires, from Mukesh Ambani to DMart's Radhakishan Damani
Discover top 6 most beautiful places to celebrate Holi in India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
National Science Day 2023: Why is it celebrated on February 28?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.