Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Uttar Pradesh: Man held for keeping PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath pics in garbage cart, watch viral video

The Uttar Pradesh man is a municipal corporation employee, who was riding a garbage cart with PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath pics.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 08:34 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Man held for keeping PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath pics in garbage cart, watch viral video
Twitter(@PageBlank)

A man from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura recently made headlines after he was seen pushing a garbage cart. What seems to be a normal daily activity led the man into trouble when people noticed framed photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath amid the pile of discarded items.

The man has been identified as a municipal corporation employee.

READ | The Lancet study claims drinking alcohol can benefit you, here's how

Various devotees from Rajasthan’s Alwar found the man riding the cart and filmed a video showing the photos of PM Modi and state CM Yogi Adityanath.

Soon after the incident, his video went viral on the internet.

Watch viral video here: 

The video shows the man saying, “I have nothing to do with this. It was in the trash, so, I put them in my cart”.

"There's a photo of APJ Abdul Kalam, too”, he added while taking out photos from the cart.

The men who sided the cart rider were later seen washing the photographs.

"We are taking these photos with us to Alwar. Modi ji and Yogi ji are the soul of this country”, they said.

READ | Sawan 2022: First Sawan Somvar on July 18; know fasting dates, puja timing, material to please Lord Shiva

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IND vs ENG: After Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal attempts Joe Root's magic trick
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.