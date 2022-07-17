Uttar Pradesh: Man held for keeping PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath pics in garbage cart, watch viral video

Twitter(@PageBlank)

A man from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura recently made headlines after he was seen pushing a garbage cart. What seems to be a normal daily activity led the man into trouble when people noticed framed photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath amid the pile of discarded items.

The man has been identified as a municipal corporation employee.

READ | The Lancet study claims drinking alcohol can benefit you, here's how

Various devotees from Rajasthan’s Alwar found the man riding the cart and filmed a video showing the photos of PM Modi and state CM Yogi Adityanath.

Soon after the incident, his video went viral on the internet.

Watch viral video here:

The video shows the man saying, “I have nothing to do with this. It was in the trash, so, I put them in my cart”.

"There's a photo of APJ Abdul Kalam, too”, he added while taking out photos from the cart.

The men who sided the cart rider were later seen washing the photographs.

"We are taking these photos with us to Alwar. Modi ji and Yogi ji are the soul of this country”, they said.

READ | Sawan 2022: First Sawan Somvar on July 18; know fasting dates, puja timing, material to please Lord Shiva