Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Sawan 2022: First Sawan Somvar on July 18; know fasting dates, puja timing, material to please Lord Shiva

Devotees celebrate the month of Shravan observe fast on the first Sawan Somwar 2022 is on July 18. Read below to know puja vidhi to worship Lord Shiva

Reported By:Parul Sharma| Edited By: Parul Sharma |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 07:38 PM IST

Sawan 2022: First Sawan Somvar on July 18; know fasting dates, puja timing, material to please Lord Shiva
File Photo

The auspicious month of Sawan started on July 14 this year. Devotees of Lord Shiva dedicate the holy days to please the God with shear dedication.

Devotees all over the globe consider it important to celebrate all Monday’s during the month of Shravan. The first Monday of Sawan is on July 18.

READ | Sawan 2022: Date, time, mantras and everything about the auspicious month

Many unmarried women observe fasts in Sawan to get an ideal husband who has qualities like Lord Shiva.

Here’s a list of puja material for Sawan 2022

Flowers, panch fruit panch mewa, gemstone, gold, silver, dakshina, puja utensils, curd, pure desi ghee, honey, ganga jal, holy water, panch rasa, perfume, gandh roli, mauli janeu, panch mishthan, bilvapatra, datura, bhang, berry, amr manjari, barley hair, tulsi dal, mandar flower, cow's raw milk, eekh juice, camphor, incense, lamp, cotton, malayagiri, sandalwood, shiva and Goddess Parvati's makeup material etc.

Auspicious Muhurat of Sawan 2022

  • Brahma Muhurat - 04:13 AM to 04:54 AM
  • Abhijit Muhurat - 12:00 PM to 12:55 PM
  • Vijay Muhurat - 02:45 PM to 03:40 PM
  • Twilight Muhurat- 07:06 PM to 07:30 PM
  • Sun Yoga - 12:24 PM to 05:35 AM, July 19
  • Nishita Muhurat - 12:07 AM, July 19 to 12:48 AM, July 19

Before you begin to prep for the first Monday of Sawan, read below to know the puja vidhi for worshipping Lord Shiva tomorrow.

READ | Sawan Somwar 2022 fasting rules: Dos, don’ts to seek blessings from Lord Shiva during Shravan

Puja vidhi for Sawan Somvar 2022

  • Devotees should wake up early in the morning and wear fresh clothes after taking a bath.
  • Next, you should light a lamp in the temple ahead of Lord Shiva’s idol or picture.
  • Anoint all the Gods and Goddesses with Ganga water
  • After that, offer Ganga water, milk, bel patra and flowers on the Shivlinga
  • Do the aarti of Lord Shiva and offer prasad. It is important to note that you can offer sattvic food items only.

List of Sawan Somvar 2022

  • First Sawan Monday Vrat is on 18th July 2022
  • Second Sawan Monday Vrat is on 25th July 2022
  • Third Sawan Sawan Monday Vrat is on 01st August 2022
  • Fourth Sawan Monday Vrat is on 08th August 2022

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Who is Margaret Alva, Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.