Sawan 2022: First Sawan Somvar on July 18; know fasting dates, puja timing, material to please Lord Shiva

File Photo

The auspicious month of Sawan started on July 14 this year. Devotees of Lord Shiva dedicate the holy days to please the God with shear dedication.

Devotees all over the globe consider it important to celebrate all Monday’s during the month of Shravan. The first Monday of Sawan is on July 18.

READ | Sawan 2022: Date, time, mantras and everything about the auspicious month

Many unmarried women observe fasts in Sawan to get an ideal husband who has qualities like Lord Shiva.

Here’s a list of puja material for Sawan 2022

Flowers, panch fruit panch mewa, gemstone, gold, silver, dakshina, puja utensils, curd, pure desi ghee, honey, ganga jal, holy water, panch rasa, perfume, gandh roli, mauli janeu, panch mishthan, bilvapatra, datura, bhang, berry, amr manjari, barley hair, tulsi dal, mandar flower, cow's raw milk, eekh juice, camphor, incense, lamp, cotton, malayagiri, sandalwood, shiva and Goddess Parvati's makeup material etc.

Auspicious Muhurat of Sawan 2022

Brahma Muhurat - 04:13 AM to 04:54 AM

Abhijit Muhurat - 12:00 PM to 12:55 PM

Vijay Muhurat - 02:45 PM to 03:40 PM

- 02:45 PM to 03:40 PM Twilight Muhurat- 07:06 PM to 07:30 PM

Sun Yoga - 12:24 PM to 05:35 AM, July 19

Nishita Muhurat - 12:07 AM, July 19 to 12:48 AM, July 19

Before you begin to prep for the first Monday of Sawan, read below to know the puja vidhi for worshipping Lord Shiva tomorrow.

READ | Sawan Somwar 2022 fasting rules: Dos, don’ts to seek blessings from Lord Shiva during Shravan

Puja vidhi for Sawan Somvar 2022

Devotees should wake up early in the morning and wear fresh clothes after taking a bath.

Next, you should light a lamp in the temple ahead of Lord Shiva’s idol or picture.

Anoint all the Gods and Goddesses with Ganga water

After that, offer Ganga water, milk, bel patra and flowers on the Shivlinga

Do the aarti of Lord Shiva and offer prasad. It is important to note that you can offer sattvic food items only.

List of Sawan Somvar 2022