This Indian King was first to launch surgical strike 1000 years ago, he was ruler of...

This Indian king was the first one to launch a surgical strike. Know all about it.

Today, the influence of British colonisation is quite evident in all parts of the world. History records that the British Navy reached various countries via sea routes and established their business. But there was a time when the Indian rulers had the strongest Navy troops in the world and it ruled the oceans.

The Navy troops of the Indian rulers were known as the 'god of oceans'. The influence of Indian Navy troops in Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Burma, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Maldives, and Singapore can still be witnessed.

It is believed that the first-ever surgical strike was launched by the Indian Navy that too during the Chola dynasty.

In the year 1025, in a monsoon night amid heavy rain, the 14 coasts of Indonesia were attacked simultaneously. The attackers came in huge ships that were able to carry elephants and machinery that couple fire huge stones.

The attack caught the then-king of the Srivijay dynasty, Vijaytungverma, off guard. As a result, he was captured. Vijaytungverma was only released after he surrendered his maritime trade. The king also had to offer his daughter's hand in marriage to the attacker king.

The attack was launched by the Chola dynasty's Emperor Rajendra 1.

Rajendra 1 also conquered Sri Lanka, Maldives, Malaysia and Southern Thailand similarly. The Cholas even collected taxes from the Khmer Empire of Thailand and Cambodia. With the help of his navy, the Chola dynasty also deployed his ambassadors to China. Due to the victorious campaigns of the Chola navy, at one time the entire Bay of Bengal came to be known as the Lake of the Cholas.