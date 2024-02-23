Twitter
Headlines

Instagram creators can now earn more, Meta rolling out a new tool that will…

America's Odysseus spacecraft makes first commercial moon landing in history

Viral video: Woman's attempt to befriend elephant ends in terrifying attack, watch

This Indian King was first to launch surgical strike 1000 years ago, he was ruler of...

PM Modi to dedicate projects worth Rs 12000 crore to Varanasi today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

America's Odysseus spacecraft makes first commercial moon landing in history

Viral video: Woman's attempt to befriend elephant ends in terrifying attack, watch

Farmers' Protest LIVE Update: Farmers to observe 'Black Friday' today; to hold tractor march on Feb 26

High cholesterol: 5 home remedies to lower bad cholesterol levels

Health benefits of breathing exercises

Inside photos of Gauri Khan's first restaurant Torii with captivating decor

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Big News! Iran Sends Hundreds Of Powerful Ballistic Missiles To Russia Amid Ongoing Ukraine War

IPL 2024 Schedule: Dhoni Vs Kohli In IPL 2024 Opener On March 22, Schedule For First 21 Matches Out

IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement: CSK Vs RCB in IPL 2024 opener on March 22 , GT Vs MI on 24th March

Were Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra ever in relationship? Actor’s friend Vivek Vaswani says, ‘he had to…’

Trisha files defamation suit against ex-AIADMK leader AV Raju for causing mental agony, demands unconditional apology

Esha Deol shares first photo after separation with Bharat Takhtani, adds cryptic note: 'No matter how...'

HomeViral

Viral

This Indian King was first to launch surgical strike 1000 years ago, he was ruler of...

This Indian king was the first one to launch a surgical strike. Know all about it.

article-main

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 06:22 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Today, the influence of British colonisation is quite evident in all parts of the world. History records that the British Navy reached various countries via sea routes and established their business. But there was a time when the Indian rulers had the strongest Navy troops in the world and it ruled the oceans.

The Navy troops of the Indian rulers were known as the 'god of oceans'. The influence of Indian Navy troops in Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Burma, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Maldives, and Singapore can still be witnessed.

It is believed that the first-ever surgical strike was launched by the Indian Navy that too during the Chola dynasty. 

In the year 1025, in a monsoon night amid heavy rain, the 14 coasts of Indonesia were attacked simultaneously. The attackers came in huge ships that were able to carry elephants and machinery that couple fire huge stones. 

The attack caught the then-king of the Srivijay dynasty, Vijaytungverma, off guard. As a result, he was captured. Vijaytungverma was only released after he surrendered his maritime trade. The king also had to offer his daughter's hand in marriage to the attacker king. 

The attack was launched by the Chola dynasty's Emperor Rajendra 1. 

Rajendra 1 also conquered Sri Lanka, Maldives, Malaysia and Southern Thailand similarly. The Cholas even collected taxes from the Khmer Empire of Thailand and Cambodia. With the help of his navy, the Chola dynasty also deployed his ambassadors to China. Due to the victorious campaigns of the Chola navy, at one time the entire Bay of Bengal came to be known as the Lake of the Cholas.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who sold his company to Flipkart, now founder of India's biggest fitness and gym chain, his net worth is...

Meet Lavisha Malik, 24-year-old sales girl whose charm has taken over the internet, know why she's going viral

Shaitaan trailer: Ajay Devgn, Jyotika fight evil R Madhavan to free their daughter from his hypnosis

Police issue summons to IPL star in model Tania Singh suicide case, relationship being probed

'Winner ko jo car mili hai, utne paison mein...': Anurag Dobhal mocks Munawar, claims he 'donated' BB17 winning amount

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE