Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani's inspiring weight loss journey, fitness plan that helped him lose 108 kgs in 18 months

Everyone finds it extremely difficult to lose weight, even with the help of a strict diet, consistent exercise, and other strategies. Anant Ambani, the son of Mukesh Ambani, accomplished this in just 18 months; let’s see how!

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 03, 2024, 07:28 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

The son of Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, managed to lose weight in just 18 months, despite the fact that everyone finds it very difficult to do so, even with the aid of a strict diet, regular exercise, and other techniques. The pre-wedding festivities, which took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 1-3, are in full swing for Anant Ambani, the son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Although there has been much speculation regarding Anant Ambani's weight loss and subsequent gain, people have always been curious as to how Anant Ambani lost 108 kg in a short period of time.  

Anant Ambani lost 108 kg in just 18 months thanks to the strict diet and exercise regimen that celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa. Today, we will explain how Anant Ambani was able to lose 108 kg by following a planned exercise schedule and eating a healthy, balanced diet. 

Anant Ambani reportedly lost 108 kg naturally in just 18 months. He used to work out for five to six hours every day, doing cardio, yoga, weight training, functional training, and walks of 21 kilometers. "I also used to give him break diets so that he felt motivated for regular workouts. Workout sessions, with time, became fun and enjoyable for him," trainer Vinod Channa said.

According to trainer Vinod Channa, Anant Ambani was determined to lose weight despite his unhealthy eating habits and love of junk food. To help him with this, he created a customized diet plan that consisted of high-protein, high-fibre, and low-carb foods. "His diet includes lots of vegetables, sprouts, cottage cheese, lentils, pulses, and half a teaspoon of ghee, this was the only diet he had to stick to, his calorie consumption in a day was 1200 –1400 calories," the trainer said.

