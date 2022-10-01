Mercedes India CEO steps out of his S-Class and takes an auto-rickshaw to beat Pune traffic

The CEO of Mercedes Benz India, Martin Schwenk, shared a picture on Thursday of his auto ride in Pune's traffic. Mr Schwenk shared a photo on Instagram of himself riding in an auto-rickshaw to his destination. The internet has expressed interest in his social media post.

Mr Schwenk's Mercedes S-Class was soon backed up in Pune traffic. He decided to get out of his car, walk a few kilometres, and then ride in an auto-rickshaw, according to a post on Instagram.

"If your S-class is stuck in traffic on the wonderful Pune roads - what do you do? Maybe getting off the car, start walking for a few KM's and then grabbing a rickshaw?" He added to the image's caption.