Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Mercedes India CEO steps out of his S-Class and takes an auto-rickshaw to beat Pune traffic

Owner of a Mercedes S-Class vehicle, Mr. Schwenk found himself snarled in Pune's traffic and took an auto ride.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

Mercedes India CEO steps out of his S-Class and takes an auto-rickshaw to beat Pune traffic
Mercedes India CEO steps out of his S-Class and takes an auto-rickshaw to beat Pune traffic

The CEO of Mercedes Benz India, Martin Schwenk, shared a picture on Thursday of his auto ride in Pune's traffic. Mr Schwenk shared a photo on Instagram of himself riding in an auto-rickshaw to his destination. The internet has expressed interest in his social media post.

Mr Schwenk's Mercedes S-Class was soon backed up in Pune traffic. He decided to get out of his car, walk a few kilometres, and then ride in an auto-rickshaw, according to a post on Instagram.

"If your S-class is stuck in traffic on the wonderful Pune roads - what do you do? Maybe getting off the car, start walking for a few KM's and then grabbing a rickshaw?" He added to the image's caption.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Breastfeeding: Avoid THESE foods during breastfeeding
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 469 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.