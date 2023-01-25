Meet Suhani Shah, the 'Jadu Pari' who is stealing limelight amid Bageshwar Dham row

Suhani Shah/Twitter

Amid an ongoing row over Bageshwar Dham trust chief Pandit Dhirendra Shastri, a woman has got very popular on top news channels across the country.

The woman named Suhani Shah calls herself a magician and she has been claiming to read ‘people's mind' on television. For her part, Suhani Shan repeatedly maintains that 'mind-reading' is just an art and she has no 'divine powers' (Divya Shaktiyan) as claimed Bageshwar Dham Trust chief Dhirendra Shastri.

Who is Suhani Shah?

Suhani Shah is a magician and is also known as Jaadu Pari. According to Suhani, she has not gone to school after class 1 and this is the reason why she is unable to open her account in Linkedin. “Everytime I try to make an account on LinkedIn, it asks me about my formal education. Abhi tak account nahi bana,” the magical had posted on her Twitter account.

Suhani started performing magic on stage at the age of 7 and she is performing magic fo around two decades now. Her first stage show was on 22 October 1997 at Ahmedabad's 'Thakor Bhai Desai' Hall, Ahmedabad.

Suhani has said in many interviews that she always wanted to become a magician.

Besides performing on stage as a magician, Suhani is also a Corporate Trainer, Life Coach and professional hypnotherapist. Suhani has also authored five books.

Suhani Shah's presence on social media

Suhani Shah is quite active on social media and her YouTube channel has been running since 21 October 2007. Suhani Shah has 25.4 thousand followers on Twitter.