“Iraade theek nai lagre” – The Great Khali gets hilariously trolled for posting weird exercise video on Instagram

Indian-born American wrestler The Great Khali aka Dalip Singh Rana gained his fame after a dominant stint in the arena of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Since then, Khali has himself become the promoter of a wrestling banner set in India, called Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE).

Khali regularly posts videos from CWE wrestlers as well as clips of his own workout sessions on social media. However, those videos are more entertainment than wrestling. It is sometimes hard to take Khali seriously.

A recent video that Khali posted on his Instagram caught the attention of several netizens who were quick to point out how weird his exercise looked.

In the video, The Great Khali is apparently subjecting some muscles below the abdominal area to an intense weightlifting session. What makes the video outrageous is the fact that the weight Khali is lifting also has a full-grown person standing on top.

Netizens couldn’t make sense of what was happening and hilariously trolled Khali for the absurd weightlifting exercise. Check out the video here.

The video has been viewed more than 60,000 times.