German woman in saree prepares tea for Indian husband, viral video impresses desi internet

screengrab

New Delhi: There are numerous videos on the internet showing individuals from various countries and cultures visiting India, falling in love, and deciding to adapt to the country's vibrant culture. Julie, a German lady, is one of them. Julie Sharma, who is married to Arjun Sharma, moved to India two years ago and has over one million Instagram followers. In a recent video that has been making the rounds on the internet,Julie can be seen preparing and serving tea to her husband. Netizens weren't able to avoid praising the woman for her modesty and commitment to adapting to a new culture.

Watch the clip here:

In the now-viral video, one can see Julie standing in the kitchen and preparing tea for her husband. While her husband is recording the video, they both tease each other with some wholesome jokes.

Ever since the video was uploaded, it has garnered over 6 million views, 329,000 likes, and thousands of comments. Julie's charming yet broken Hindi mesmerized netizens. Many people commented on how wonderful it was to see someone from another nation embrace Indian culture so warmly.

Here’s how some other Instagram users reacted:

“Asi wife mein bhi deserve karta hun...par footy kismat “‘You know Hindi damn OP sister ,” commented another. “Aap saree me bahut khubsurat dikhte ho,” shared a third. “Aap hindi bolte bahut achi lagte ho ,” wrote a fourth.