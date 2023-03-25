Search icon
Elephant plays with football at Karnataka's temple, viral video melts hearts

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 08:48 AM IST

New Delhi: Who doesn’t love elephants? They are cute, naughty and extremely curious about their surroundings. If you’re also a fan of these jumbos, then a video of an elephant having a fun playtime at Karnataka's Kateel Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple may just make your day. After watching the video, you may find it hard to control your ‘aww’s. The viral video is shared on Facebook by an account named Udayavani.

The temple is located in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada region. According to legend, the elephant have been brought to the Kateel Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple in 1994.

Fairoz and Atlaf, two young males, are said to be training the elephant. The elephant has been playing cricket and football for the last eight months, according to temple employees. They also claimed that the elephant spends more than two hours a day playing softball and cricket.

The video has received over 10,000 views and several reactions since it was posted . While some couldn't stop themselves from gushing over the adorable jumbo's playful personality, others showered their appreciation for the video. Netizens dropped all sorts of comments on the video. Here’s how they tweeted:

One user wrote, "This is so cute"

Another one said, " This clip made my day"

 

WPL auction 2023: From Richa Ghosh to Grace Scrivens, six young stars who could fetch big buck
Suhana Khan drops stunning photos in white dress; Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor react
Sania Mirza's car collection can inspire envy, most expensive BMW costs Rs 1.7 crore, check photos
From studying medicine to modelling- Here's everything you need to know about Sara Tendulkar
IPS Santosh Mishra's royal wedding at lavish hotel Damson Plum in Lucknow: See Pics
First-image
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha
