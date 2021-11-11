Dulhan ka gussa! Bride threw sweets at groom in front of guests - WATCH viral video

The video was uploaded by a page called Hyderabadi Comedy on Instagram and has received many likes and views since then



Wedding season is here and so is the drama that takes place in them. No Indian wedding has ever been spared of drama no matter who does it. These days, the internet has a lot of viral videos taking rounds of the bride and groom getting angry at each other, walking away from the wedding, etc. This new video falls in the same category.

In the video, the bride and groom are seen standing on the stage waiting to perform the ritual of feeding sweets to each other. Following the ritual, the bride takes the sweet to the groom's mouth to feed him but the groom stops her by holding her hand.

The moment he stopped her hand, the bride got angry and threw the sweets away and backed from her position from where she was standing.

Take a look at the video:

After the bride's rude gesture, family and guests were shocked by her behaviour and many criticised her for it.

The video has gone viral on the internet and people are trolling the bride for behaving like this. The video was uploaded by a page called Hyderabadi Comedy on Instagram. The video has received many likes and views since then.