Dulhe ke aansu! Groom breaks down after seeing bride, WATCH viral video to know why

Love is definitely the most powerful force in the whole universe. Falling in love is beautiful but marrying the love of your life is the best feeling ever and tt is no less than a dream. It can also make you emotional. If we wish for something with all heart, the universe conspires to make it yours, especially when you love someone like anything. Now a video depicting a similar emotion will melt your heart.

In the video that has gone viral, a groom can be seen crying after seeing the love of his life being his bride. The groom is seen smiling, laughing and crying at the same time. He is so happy to see his bride that he is not able to hide his emotions. When the bride came, he held her hand and started smiling. Then he got emotional. The video is the most beautiful video on the Internet these days. Punjabi song 'Tu Rab Mere Vaste... Mera Sab Tere Vaste' by Balraj can also be heard in the background.

His family members and friends are seen patting him on the back and his bride is also seen getting emotional.

The video was shared on Instagram by only_punjabi_suits123456 and is receiving all the love from viewers.