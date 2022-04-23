Anand Mahindra lauds 2 boys pedalling bicycle together for their incredible teamwork, watch video

Twitter(@anandmahindra)

It is a well-known fact that teamwork and collaboration can help achieve feats that an individual won’t be able to touch alone. Recently, the business magnate Anand Mahindra shared a video of that beautifully explains the benefits of teamwork.

The Chairman of Mahindra Group took to Twitter to share a video of two boys riding a bicycle together in a rather amusing way. While sharing the video he wrote, “Even Harvard Business School would not have a better video to communicate the virtues of collaboration and teamwork!”

Also, WATCH: Netizens shocked to see bird backflip like a pro gymnast, watch viral video

This video has already garnered the attention of more than 4,76,000 Twitter users and over 40,000 have liked it. Netizens are all heart to see this amazing partnership between two boys who are just casually riding together while the background song ‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge’ from the Bollywood classic Sholay gives an altogether different meaning to the video.

Watch the viral video here:

Even Harvard Business School would not have a better video to communicate the virtues of collaboration & teamwork! pic.twitter.com/ALBRYRCFN0 April 23, 2022

To enjoy the most of their bicycle ride, the two boys peddle while balancing each other’s weight. While many people are in awe of the boys’ smartness, others are finding the video to be funny.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known for sharing interesting videos and pictures on his twitter account. As per his twitter posts, he is always up to support young talent and encourage them to do better in life.