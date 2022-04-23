Netizens shocked to see bird backflip like a pro gymnast, watch viral video

Twitter(@prisonersdilem5)

Animal lovers are always on the look out for cute videos. Well, here’s one such video that will definitely bring a big smile to your face.

After this video when you see any stunt artists in filmy movies, you might think about a star bird doing backflips. Let’s show you the bird that is a pro at gymnastics and has now gone viral on the internet.

The viral video was first shared on a Twitter account named Prisoners Dilemma Club with the caption, “Don’t mind me and my bird flips with”. It has already received more than 4,48,000 views and 1927 likes on Twitter as people are shocked to see the bird doing backflips with such an ease.

Watch the viral video here:

Don’t mind me and my bird flips with https://t.co/6rTo2sP1Sv pic.twitter.com/Qnh0s0vCWl - Prisoners Dilemma Club (@prisonersdilem5) April 22, 2022

Interestingly, the bird does backflips not once, not twice but thrice without failing even once.

Referring to the bird’s unique skill, a Twitter user wrote, “This is the first time I notice that. This type of pigeon always plays when he is flying.” Another one said, “This pigeon is suffering from somersaulting a seizure mostly attack pigeons, a molecular disequilibrium that's the reason he is flipping backward…”

“Never seen birds flip”, says another.

What do you think about this bird's smart moves?