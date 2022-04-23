Netizens recall 2018 viral dad-daughter video after watching dad-son duo's melodious 'Beggin' song

Instagram(worldsvocals)(mydarlingmyla)

Remember the cute baby girl wearing a bath towel and singing ‘Girls Like You’ with her adorable dad. If not, here is your dose of cuteness for today -

Another such heart-warming video has gone viral on the internet these days. This time, social media users have been swooned by an amazing video of a dad-son duo.

The now-viral video was first shared on the Instagram page of musician Ivanhoe Spalluto in 2021 after it garnered incredible love from TikTok users.

The video has once again come ahead after it was reposted by an Instagram page with the caption, “His voice is amazing.”

Watch viral video here:

The video shows Spalluto sitting inside a car with his baby boy Jasper and then the magic begins! The duo starts singing ‘Beggin’ like they have been doing it all their lives.

The melodious song has already received more than 2.2 million likes even as people continue to shower endless love in the video’s comments section.

Speaking about the cute video, an Instagram user said, “My heart just… exploded just now. This is too cute.” Another one said, “Love these”.

“Too late im already in love with both”, says another.

If you are wondering where is the girl who was singing with her father in 2018, let us tell you that she has become ever cuter. She is now the elder sister of a boy.

Here are a couple of pictures of the cute girl to warm your heart a little more.

Aren’t these two just too cute to handle?