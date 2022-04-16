Anand Mahindra lauds Mumbai’s new ‘world-class’ bus stops, netizens question efficiency

Almost a week after Aaditya Thackeray announced plans to revamp Mumbai’s bus stops, business magnate Anand Mahindra has appreciated the idea via his official Twitter account.

The chairman of Mahindra Group praised the plan to revise bus stops with a “terrific” plan. He has recently shared a video which explains how 105 bus tops in Mumbai will be getting a makeover in near future.

As per the video, the bus stops will include innovative features like exercise bars and plant-covered roofs that will change the “eyesores” that Mumbai bus stops have been.

Finally, Mumbai will get world-class Bus stops to replace the eyesores that have been blots on the landscape. Terrific to also see innovative features like the exercise bar & the ‘cool’ green tops. Bravo @AUThackeray @IqbalSinghChah2 pic.twitter.com/VkqRcirdNJ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 16, 2022

Tagging Maharashtra’ minister of tourism Aaditya Thackeray and the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (BMC), Anand Mahindra said, “Finally, Mumbai will get world-class Bus stops to replace the eyesores that have been blots on the landscape. Terrific to also see innovative features like the exercise bar & the ‘cool’ green tops. Bravo”

Many bus stops in Mumbai are currently undergoing changes which are a part of the BMC’s smart urbanism initiative. With this plan, the BMC is trying to make bus stops cleaner, sleaker and safer.

Last week, Aaditya Thackeray said that the bus stop of Famous Studio near Mahalaxmi racecourse has already been renovated.

Bus stops in areas like Borivali West, Santacruz, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Malai and Vikhroli are also a part of this innovative plan.

While the Mahindra chairman has lauded this smart plan, a Twitter user raised questions about the effectiveness of this plan. As per the commenter, the exercise bar is a good plan but the real question is who will maintain the plants on top of the bus station. He wrote, “Exercise bar is 'cool' but I disagree with having green top. Who will take care of watering and maintaining it. Rather, if you plant solar panel on roof top than it can generate electricity to run electric billboard and thereby generate additional revenue.”

Good query which I asked too. Apparently, for this one & a few around parks, they’ll have the green rooftops and side bars since it’s open space but will install solar panels on other rooftops where feasible.

To resolve this query, Anand Mahindra tweeted, “Good query which I asked too. Apparently, for this one & a few around parks, they’ll have the green rooftops and side bars since it’s open space but will install solar panels on other rooftops where feasible. Their main idea is to have bus stops that are clean & neat in design.”