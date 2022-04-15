Video of French man dancing to Katrina Kaif's song goes viral

Indian songs are known to attract people from all over the globe. Recently, the internet went crazy watching a girl dancing at New York’s Times Square on Badshah’s ‘Tere Naal Nachna’. As seen in the video, a bunch of foreigners couldn’t stop themselves from grooving to the peppy song’s beats.

This time another dance video has gone viral on Instagram. This viral video shows a group of French dancing performing a mind-boggling dance on Katrina Kaif’s song – ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’.

The song became a huge hit when it released in the film Sooryavanshi in 2021. The video shows a man named Jika, who is the leader of the French dance troupe amazing the viewers with his kick ass dance moves.

Watch viral video:

The man is popular on Instagram for making interesting videos on Bollywood songs. In the initial part of this video, he is spotted doing various dance steps alone. Soon after, he joins a group of people when the chorus of the song begins.

He then performs the song’s hook step while matching the beats with them. The video has already garnered more than 1,83,000 views from Jika's followers and has been reposted by various other Instagram pages.

Netizens are in awe of his amazing dance moves. Many people have showered the video’s comments section with lots of praises. An Instagram user writes, “Wonderful performance bro”. Another one says, “Just awesome”.

“You man, you are awesome”, writes another one.

The video features the reprise version of the original ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ song which was a part of Mohra movie. The latest version has been sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik and stars Akshay Kumar along with Katrina Kaif.

Are you also in awe of their fabulous dance moves?