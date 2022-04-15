Bizarre! Google Maps spots ‘hollow headless man’ in New York, photo goes viral

Google Maps is one of the easiest way to find directions of any desired destination. Most of us use this web mapping platform on a regular basis. This time, Google Maps has garnered the attention of people on social media for an unusual reason.

People across the internet are shocked to see a horrifying image that was first spotted on Google Maps. This weird image shows a man without head and feet walking around the streets of New York City.

This photo has been taken from the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City. As seen in the pic, a hollow bodysuit has been spotted randomly roaming around the city’s streets.

The pictures have come across as a huge shock as people are still questioning the possibility of such a thing.

While many people are claiming the photo to be photoshopped, others are amazed to witness the odd photo.

Let us tell you that this photo is not edited. This person has been seen roaming around many neighbourhoods in the New York city at the same time.

While looking at the pic, one might think that a bodysuit is roaming close to the green lanes.

See viral pic here:

Just stumbled across this on Google Street view. No idea. pic.twitter.com/KXQXqHVfXN — Nakamoto Plaza (@NakamotoPlaza) February 11, 2022

The pic has now gone viral on social media platforms - Reddit and Twitter. Speaking about this weird image on Reddit, a user has nicknamed this bodysuit character to be the ‘Covid version of Hollow Man’.

You would be surprised to know that this pic was clicked in May 2021 but has been recently discovered on social media.

Are you also surprised to see this strange looking man in New York City?