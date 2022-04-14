Woman grooves to Badshah's 'Tere Naal Nachna' at Times Square, watch viral video

The dancing video was posted on Instagram on April 1 by fashion blogger Puja Jaiswal. The video has already been liked by more than 2.6 million users.

A video of a Indian woman dancing to a Bollywood number at New York's Time Square is going viral on the internet. And what's more is that she is not alone. The woman begins dancing to rapper Badshah's, 'Tere Naal Nachna' and is soon joined by a bunch of foreigners, who were passing by.

The video of dancing has been posted on Instagram on April 1 by fashion blogger Puja Jaiswal with the caption, "Some Bollywood thumka at Times Square with strangers (cute ones). Heroine hoon mai wali feel lol." The video has already been liked by more than 2.6 million users. Jaiswal is based in San Francisco according to her Instagram bio.

Read | Bride's father recreates Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's viral song 'Oo Antava', wins hearts

The video shows the woman dressed in all white and donning a bright coloured lipstick. The song on which the woman was dancing is from the 2018 movie 'Nawabzaade' and features Athiya Shetty. The passers-by giggled and tried to figure out what was happening and some even joined in the fun.

Netizens are all gaga about her performance and took to the comments section to praise her enthusiasm. "Wow this is really cool, I wish I could join this too," a user commented on Instagram. Other users also admired the video, reacting with happiness in their heart that how lovely it was seeing the strangers joining Bollywood music dance.