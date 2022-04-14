Woman grooves to Badshah's 'Tere Naal Nachna' at Times Square, watch viral video

Headlines

Meet IAS Taruni Pandey who cracked UPSC with 4 months' preparation, watched YouTube videos for study, bagged AIR 14

Watch: Virat Kohli makes a special promise to a fan asking for a selfie, video goes viral

Delhi Metro timings on Independence Day 2023: Check parking restrictions, time and more

Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur reveal Sunny Deol's handpump scene in Gadar 2 was shot secretly: 'No other actor was…'

'We will have to be very strong mentally': Pakistan star opens up on playing against India in ODI World Cup

Meet IAS Taruni Pandey who cracked UPSC with 4 months' preparation, watched YouTube videos for study, bagged AIR 14

'We will have to be very strong mentally': Pakistan star opens up on playing against India in ODI World Cup

Viral video: The Great Khali rides Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle, making it look like a toy

Here's how much Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, other stars charged for Jailer 

10 tips to keep your gums healthy

8 health benefits of figs (Anjeer)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Indian Army carries our high-voltage 'war games' in Pokhran; Watch them in action

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli's 'Bromance' video goes viral after Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma's fifty

Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur reveal Sunny Deol's handpump scene in Gadar 2 was shot secretly: 'No other actor was…'

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on Sunny Deol's Gadar 2: 'It could be Rs 60-75 crore easily if…'

Viral

Woman grooves to Badshah's 'Tere Naal Nachna' at Times Square, watch viral video

The dancing video was posted on Instagram on April 1 by fashion blogger Puja Jaiswal. The video has already been liked by more than 2.6 million users.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 14, 2022, 06:36 PM IST

A video of a Indian woman dancing to a Bollywood number at New York's Time Square is going viral on the internet. And what's more is that she is not alone. The woman begins dancing to rapper Badshah's, 'Tere Naal Nachna' and is soon joined by a bunch of foreigners, who were passing by.

The video of dancing has been posted on Instagram on April 1 by fashion blogger Puja Jaiswal with the caption, "Some Bollywood thumka at Times Square with strangers (cute ones). Heroine hoon mai wali feel lol." The video has already been liked by more than 2.6 million users. Jaiswal is based in San Francisco according to her Instagram bio.  

Read | Bride's father recreates Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's viral song 'Oo Antava', wins hearts

The video shows the woman dressed in all white and donning a bright coloured lipstick. The song on which the woman was dancing is from the 2018 movie 'Nawabzaade' and features Athiya Shetty. The passers-by giggled and tried to figure out what was happening and some even joined in the fun.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Puja Jaiswal (@happypataka)

Netizens are all gaga about her performance and took to the comments section to praise her enthusiasm. "Wow this is really cool, I wish I could join this too," a user commented on Instagram. Other users also admired the video, reacting with happiness in their heart that how lovely it was seeing the strangers joining Bollywood music dance.

