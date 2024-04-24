Dibakar Banerjee talks about how Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 highlights deepfake videos, cites examples of Aamir, Ranveer

Dibakar Banerjee talks about how his latest directorial Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 addresses the social evil of deepfake videos.

Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is arguably the first feature film in Bollywood that largely covers the world of the internet. The film also addresses the issue of Deepfake videos that are spreading like wildfire these days, especially when celebrities like Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, and Ranveer Singh become victims of it. Concerning this, director Dibakar Banerjee also sheds light on how Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 has a story that discusses Deepfake videos and their impact.

Dibakar Banerjee states, "LSD 2 is the only feature film made in India that talks about Deepfake videos on the big screen what the world is experiencing now, with Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh to Allu Arjun becoming the victims of it. The film tells the story of a gamer who becomes the target of trolling and harassment from an unknown online entity due to a deepfake video hindering his online streaming and then coming into the public domain. Since the film discusses the impact and involvement of the internet in our lives, deepfake is also a crucial aspect of this virtual universe and it can significantly affect a person's life, especially if it involves public figures like celebrities."

Dibakar Banerjee on Nimrit Kaur's exit from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

In an interview with India Today, Dibakar Banerjee talked about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's exit from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 and revealed that going to Bigg Boss was a PR Plan. The filmmaker said, "There are many, many people who dropped out. Honestly, going to Bigg Boss and picking an actor was just a PR plan, with Ekta making the big announcement. We also had plans to choose more."

He further added, "But not just actors, there are even singers, who did not want to utter 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' and other controversial words. If they did that, how would we get actors to be part of the film to do things that are basic for LSD 2? It is slightly gritty, bold, dark, and controversial. That's the reality of our hypocritical society, where such films and filmmakers are not accepted. Everyone tries to avoid us." Cult Movies presents a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, the film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and was released on April 19, 2024.