Viral

Viral

Puppy reunites with mother after being stuck inside shop, viral video wins internet

Instagram video captures the touching reunion of a mother dog and her puppy, as shared by Kapila Abhishek Tiwari.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 06:09 AM IST

In a heartwarming tale that's captured the attention of thousands, a touching video shared on Instagram by Kapila Abhishek Tiwari has melted hearts across the internet. The clip captures the emotional reunion of a mother dog and her puppy, tugging at heartstrings as the devoted mother attempts to dig under a shop shutter to reach her stranded baby.

Tiwari, the sharer of this touching moment, provided the backstory behind the heartrending scene. After witnessing the mother dog's distress, Tiwari and others managed to contact the shop owner. After a tense three-hour wait, the shop owner finally arrived, opening the shop's doors and facilitating the long-awaited reunion between the mother and her pup.

In the caption accompanying the video, Tiwari shared their joy at witnessing the touching reunion unfold. They recounted how the puppy had inadvertently become locked inside the shop, triggering the mother dog's anguished cries and fervent efforts to reach her offspring. Thanks to Tiwari's intervention, along with the assistance of others involved, the heartwarming reunion became a reality.

Since its posting, the video has garnered over 83k views and an outpouring of emotional reactions from viewers worldwide. Many expressed their gratitude to Tiwari for stepping in to help the distressed mother dog.

One user shared, "This made me emotional," while another commented, "This is so, so emotional." A third user summed up the sentiment, saying, "No one can match a mother's love."

