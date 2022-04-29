After Manu Gulati, netizens shower praises on this teacher for boosting students’ self-esteem

Instagram(@troll_ogretmen)

An English teacher – Manu Gulati had won millions of hearts across various social media platforms after a video showing her dance with a student went viral. Netizens were all praises for the teacher’s friendly nature and unique way to boost student’s confidence.

Another such supportive teacher has come into the limelight. This teacher is based in Turkey and her video has once again warmed many hearts. The video was shared on Instagram by an account named - @troll_ogretmen.

As seen in the video, the teacher asks her students to come one by one and look inside a box to see the picture of his favourite student. Following the teacher’s instructions, students walk closer to the box and look inside it. Interestingly, every student who looks into the box returns with a wide smile on his/her face.

Wondering why? Well, the teacher has supposedly kept a mirror in the box so that everyone who sees inside the box spots his/her own face. This is surely a great way to boost the students’ morale.

The video has already received more than 83,000 likes and over 1600 comments as netizens are showering lots of blessings for the teacher’s reaction. A commenter said, "Adults saying "it's gonna be a mirror". Of course, it is! But the kids wouldn’t have known. It's for them, not us”.

"It means so much to the kids!!!! Self-esteem booster. God bless teachers like this one out there helping these kids realize how special and important they are”, another one said.

"I'm pretty sure this is the most wholesome thing I'll see today”, said another.