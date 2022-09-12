Search icon
Tejasswi Prakash BREAKS SILENCE on engagement with beau Karan Kundrra, says 'it will happen...'

Tejasswi Prakash has addressed the rumours related to her engagement with Karan Kundrra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 06:15 AM IST

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash

Recently Tejasswi Prakash posted a picture where she's proudly flashing a solitaire ring in her hand. Naagin 6 star captioned the photo by saying, "Big day," and her fans went berserk over it. A majority of her fans believed that Tejasswi has announced her engagement with boyfriend Karan Kundrra

However, the post was a paid collaboration, and Tejasswi mentioned it in her caption as well. Nevertheless, Tejasswi and Karan got plenty of wishes, and this led the latter to point out the former about it. In her post, Karan wrote, "Babe you broke my whatsapp...it’s an #Ad nincompoops." 

Here's Tejasswi's post

Later, Tejasswi spoke about their engagement with Bombay Times, and stated, "You should ask Karan when is the engagement." Tejasswi further added that she would not like to comment if they are ready for an engagement because it is a private matter. "it will happen at the right time when it is destined to happen." Tejasswi stated. The actress further added, "Both Karan and my families have given us their love and blessings and we are all very happy.”

Last month in August, a video went popular on social media, Tejaswi and Karan can be seen kissing one other as they ride an escalator. Teja is coming down and Karan is going up on the escalator as they lock lips. “Abhi hamari maaye kaise react karegi pata nahi.”

It is no doubt that Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, known as #TejRan, and Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, known as #SidNaaz, are the two most popular couples in the history of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss. The popularity of the two couples is often compared on social media.

Reacting to the constant talk about the two couples, Karan told in a recent interview that he finds it 'stupid' and said that after his sudden death last year, people should pay respect to Sidharth Shukla and not make such comparisons out of respect to the Balika Vadhu actor. 

 

 

