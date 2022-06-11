Tejasswi Prakash reveals Karan Kundrra is ‘very jealous’, says 'he doesn't let me sit in his car with anyone'

Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash recently travelled to Goa to celebrate the latter's 29th birthday, were spotted sharing some PDA. Now, a new video of the two from the sets of Dance Deewane Junior has gone viral, and it's because Teja is expressing how possessive her boyfriend Karan is.

Tejasswi came on on Karan Kundrra's dance show Dance Deewane Juniors. When judges Marzi Pestonji and Neetu Kapoor saw the couple, they decided to play a game with them. Tejasswi responded that they are equally possessive of each other when asked who is more possessive in the relationship. She then went on to tell a story about Karan.

Tejasswi revealed, according to News18 that “he has two cars- a big one and a smaller one. He would still be okay if I travel in the bigger car with someone else, because there would be some gap. The other car is the tiniest one, he doesn’t allow me to travel in that with anyone. Kyunki gap itna kum hai itne paas nahi itne paas nahi take the big car (He would say that there would be no gap and I would have to sit beside someone else without any gap in between, so take the big car)." To this, the judges said, “Height of jealousy.”



Tejasswi Prakash will soon be seen on television alongside her beau Karan Kundrra. The duo will host Dance Deewane Juniors, a reality show. Tejasswi has begun filming for a dance reality show on Colors TV. Tejasswi Prakash previously played the warden in one of Karan Kundrra's Lock Upp episodes. On the prisoner reality show, Karan was the jailer.