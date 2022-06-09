Tejasswi Prakash breaks silence on her big-budget Bollywood debut

Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash has been in the news since she won Bigg Boss 15 and grabbed the leading role in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller show Naagin 6. Her chemistry with her beau Karan Kundrra often makes headlines as the duo often share their lovely romantic photos on social media.

Recently, there were rumours that the actress, who celebrates her 29th birthday on Friday, June 10, has bagged a big Bollywood project, and in a recent interview, Tejasswi herself has broken silence on the same revealing that she has been reading a few scripts right now but cannot confirm anything right now.

Talking to Delhi Times, Tejasswi said, "Well, I have been reading a few movie scripts, but I can’t talk about any of it yet. Right now, my goal is to do something really nice. I don’t want to settle for anything mediocre." She even added that she is looking forward to working with a co-star like her boyfriend Karan, with whom she has flown down to Goa to celebrate her special day.



READ | Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra to replace Karan Johar as hosts of Bigg Boss OTT 2?

The Swarigini actress talked about her confidence and mentioned to the portal that she believes that she is hardworking and can deliver. She added that she is sure that her projects will do well if she puts in hard work, and the same will reflect in her performance and the response from her fans.

Recently, a Hindustan Times report had stated that Tejasswi might be paired with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. The report further stated that Prakash has auditioned for the role and the makers are impressed with her. The 2019 romantic comedy saw Nushrratt Bharuccha as the leading lady, whose latest release Janhit Mein Jaari releases this Friday, June 10.

For the unversed, Karan Kundrra has already appeared in a few Hindi films like Horror Story, 1921, Mubarakan, and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. He currently hosts the ongoing season of Dance Deewane Juniors on Colors TV, which is being judged by Neetu Singh, Nora Fatehi, and Marzi Pestonji.