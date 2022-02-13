Tejasswi Prakash shares sizzling photos in 'Naagin 6' avatar, Karan Kundrra's EPIC reaction goes viral

The much-awaited supernatural mystery thriller 'Naagin 6' finally premiered on Saturday, February 12. Tejasswi Prakash, the leading lady, dropped sizzling photos in her serpent avatar on her Instagram handle and her beau Karan Kundrra's epic reaction to these photos has won the internet. (All images: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra/Instagram)