Tejasswi Prakash shares sizzling photos in 'Naagin 6' avatar, Karan Kundrra's EPIC reaction goes viral

Check out Karan's hearty reaction to Tejasswi's ultra-glamorous pictures.
The much-awaited supernatural mystery thriller 'Naagin 6' finally premiered on Saturday, February 12. Tejasswi Prakash, the leading lady, dropped sizzling photos in her serpent avatar on her Instagram handle and her beau Karan Kundrra's epic reaction to these photos has won the internet. (All images: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra/Instagram)
1. Tejaswwi Prakash - ‘Sarvashreshth Naagin’
In the sixth season of the highly successful show, Tejasswi Prakash's character Pratha aka ‘Sarvashreshth Naagin’ will battle a global crisis that poses a threat to the survival of humanity.
2. Tejasswi Prakash raises the temperature
The 'Bigg Boss 15' winner raised the temperature on the Internet with these breathtaking and jaw-dropping pictures from her 'Naagin 6' look.
3. Karan and Tejasswi - 'Bigg Boss 15'
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been grabbing headlines since the two television actors confessed their feelings to each other inside the Salman Khan-hosted show 'Bigg Boss 15'.
4. Karan Kundrra's epic reaction
Karan Kundrra was bowled over by Tejasswi's hotness demanding CPR immediately as he wrote in the comments section, "CPR needed stat!!!". The two actors affectionately call each other Sunny and Laddoo.
5. Karan Kundrra is shocked
In another comment, Karan Kundrra dropped a shocking face, eyes filled with heart and a fiery emoji. Karan's reaction went viral garnering thousands of likes and replies.
6. Sunny and Laddoo
Karan had extended her best wishes to her girlfriend Tejasswi on the premiere day with this amazing picture asking everyone to watch the show.