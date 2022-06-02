Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra to replace Karan Johar as hosts of Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra-Bigg Boss 15/File photo

After the first season of Bigg Boss OTT turned out to be a huge success in 2021, the makers have started planning for Bigg Boss OTT 2, the digital-only version of the popular reality show streamed exclusively on Voot. Divya Agarwal won the first season hosted by the popular filmmaker and producer Karan Johar.

Now, there are rumours that the lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who fell in love during their stint on Bigg Boss 15, will replace the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director and host the second season of Bigg Boss OTT on the streaming platform. A report in Tellychakkar.com states this news, though there hasn't been any official confirmation from the makers yet.

From Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita Shetty, Prateek Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat entered the main house of Bigg Boss 15 from the first day itself and they even reached the finale in both the shows. Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat, with whom Shamita fell in love in the Voot show, had also entered the Salman Khan-hosted show midway but both of them couldn't survive the Colors TV show.

It seems that the makers are highly impressed by Karan Kundrra's hosting skills as he became the Jailor in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp, a show similar to Bigg Boss that aired its first season on Alt Balaji and MX Player from February to May earlier this year. Even Tejasswi had entered Lock Upp on its final day as the Warden of the jail.



Karan, who is currently hosting Dance Deewane Juniors on Colors TV, and Tejasswi, who is leading Ekta Kapoor's supernatural mystery show Naagin 6 on the same channel, would be the ideal replacement for Karan Johar who is busy with his own chat show Koffee With Karan that returns with Season 7 exclusively on the streaming platform Hotstar.