Karan Kundrra lifts Tejasswi Prakash as they celebrate her birthday in Goa, video goes viral

Tejasswi Prakash became a year older today, and her followers have showered her with well wishes. She was photographed in Goa yesterday with Karan Kundrra, who had come to celebrate her birthday.

Now, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are seen being goofy in a video that has gone viral.

Check out the video here:

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Karan Kundrra is quite amazed at paps dedication to the actress, and he asked how did the media found out about Tejasswi's hotel. Then, Tejasswi stepped out of the hotel, and she was stunned by seeing the photographers. Tejasswi's first reaction towards paps was, "What!" Astonished Tejasswi continued, "Tum log Goa mein kya kar rahe ho...pagal ho gaye ho kya?" The photographer replied, "Aapke birthday ke liye aaye hai," and Tejasswi got happy with the gesture.

Previously, as per the report of the Hindustan Times, the Naagin 6 actress is considered for Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2. The report further stated that Prakash has auditioned for the role and the makers are impressed with the Bigg Boss 15 winner.



The publication quoted a source that says, "Tejasswi was offered the next instalment of Ekta Kapoor’s Ragini MMS, however, she wasn’t keen on doing that, given its contentious genre. She is currently in talks for Dream Girl 2. She has auditioned for it, and the makers are yet to put a pin to it. However, she is most likely to bag the project."