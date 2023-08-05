Headlines

Television

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha wins lawsuit against producer Asit Modi, to get Rs 1 crore in dues

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha wins lawsuit against producer Asit Modi

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 01:27 PM IST

Popular television actor, Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta left the popular television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in April 2022. Later, he filed a case against the producer Asit Modi over non-payment of his dues. Now, the actor has won the lawsuit. 

Shailesh Lodha reached out to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and initiated a corporate insolvency solution under section 9. The case was held through a virtual hearing and as reported by ETimes, the verdict came in favor of the actor. After the hearing, the court stated, “As per the settlement terms a sum of INR 1,05,84,000 are being paid by way of demand draft by Asit Modi to Shailesh Lodha.” 

In a conversation with ETimes, the actor reacted to the verdict coming in his favor and said, “This fight was never about the money. It was about seeking justice and self-respect. I feel like I have won a battle and I'm happy that the truth has prevailed.” 

He further added, “He wanted me to sign some papers to clear my dues. They had certain clauses like you cannot talk to the media and other things. I didn't bow down to the arm twisting. Why would I sign any papers to get my own money?” 

The actor also added that another cast member of the show was not paid his dues for 3 years and after he filed the suit against the producers, he got paid. The actor said, “One of the actors, who I don't want to name hasn't been paid for over three years. After I filed the suit, he was called by the production house and was paid his dues. He called me to thank for it.” 

Other than Shailesh Lodha, Jennifer Mistry, Priya Ahuja, and Monika Bhadoriya among others have also left the show and Jennifer accused the producer of sexual harassment. 

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has completed 15 years and the cast was seen celebrating it on the sets by cutting a cake. Not only this, the producer of the show has also promised to bring back Daya Gada's character in the show which has left fans excited.

