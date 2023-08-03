Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations: ‘I feel sad as...'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations made by Jennifer Mistry.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi was accused of sexual harassment by Jennifer Mistry, however, the producer was tight-lipped about the allegations. Now, the producer has finally opened up on the matter.

In a conversation with IANS, Asit Modi said, “Emotionally I feel sad. As I consider everyone like my family. And, again I am saying I have never done anything wrong to anyone. I have tried to keep everyone happy because I am giving happiness every day through my show. Hence, I try to keep my team also very happy, and in a nice and positive atmosphere.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma cast recently celebrated 15 year anniversary of the show and talking about the same, the producer said, “Hurdles come in every successful work. And those who pass the hurdles, they only succeed in life. So, we are accepting hurdles and challenges, and whatever is happening in and around us, we are fighting it with a positive mindset. We have never done anything wrong to anyone. We have always kept everyone happy. So, we don’t bother, we are clean and pure by heart.”

For the unversed, Taarak Mehta's Roshan aka Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal alleged harassment by the crew and quit the show a few months ago. Many other actors who left the show also accused the makers of delaying payments among other things Priya Ahuja Rajda aka Rita Reporter and Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri also made several allegations against Asit Modi. Earlier, Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta also quit the show and sent a legal notice to the makers over delayed payment.

Meanwhile, the new promo of the show promises the comeback of Daya Ben in the show which has left netizens intrigued if Disha Vakani is coming back to the show. The producer also opened up about the same and told IANS, "We were not committed that Disha Vakani will come. I keep myself positive and keep my fingers crossed. But I have not told anyone that she will come."

