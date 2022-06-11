Shweta Tiwari reveals how daughter Palak reacted to seeing Raja Chaudhary 'harras' her mom

Shweta Tiwari/Instagram

Shweta Tiwari, a popular television actress, had been through a lot in her personal life. Raja Chaudhary, her ex-husband, subjected her to domestic violence. Shweta has made no secret of the fact that her first marriage to Raja was a disaster. Palak, her daughter, was apparently just 12 years old when her parents divorced. Palak's reaction to watching her father Raja hitting and harassing her mother in front of her has been recounted by Shweta.

According to BollywoodLife, Talking about her divorce, Shweta had said, "Palak, who is only 12 years old, has seen the atrocities done by her father on me. He beat and harassed me many times in front of her. But, she always had a hope that her father would love her as she watches Raja on TV. He made many false claims about me that I would not allow him to meet my daughter."

"During the divorce, we made two proposals, either take a house, which will also be in the name of our daughter Palak. Or take a house which will be named after him and stay away from Palak. He immediately chose the latter option. He wanted to get a house to take away from our life and I bought Shanti for my daughter and myself at this cost," she added.



Palak has appeared in a few music videos and is currently awaiting the release of her debut feature film. Shweta Tiwari rose to prominence following her role in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Parvarrish, Baal Veer, Begusarai, and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan were among the television series in which she appeared. She won Bigg Boss 4 and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur, two reality shows.