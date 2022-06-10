Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari signs Salman Khan's film

Salman Khan-Palak Tiwari

Salman Khan's upcoming family entertainer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (now rechristened as Bhaijaan) is getting bigger, as Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari has signed the film. As per the report in the Times of India, Palak has been handpicked by Khan himself, and she will be paired opposite Jassie Gill. As per a source quoted by the portal, "Palak has been handpicked by Salman himself. She will be seen opposite Jassie and has an amazing track in the film. She has joined the shoot.”

Apparently, Palak was making her debut in Bollywood with the horror flick Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. But there is an important update about the film. So, wheater Palak will make her Bollywood debut with Salman's film or with Rosie? Only time will tell. Recently, Khan's highly-anticipated film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has undergone a name change. Yes, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been rechristened Bhaijaan, the original title of the film. Salman's film was referred to as Bhaijaan earlier this year. However, the film underwent a name change and was titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. But, now, after the film's production has been taken over by the superstar, Bhaijaan himself have been finalising changes to the upcoming movie. Earlier, the film was being bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Several changes inducing Sajid Nadiadwala to opt-out, Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal quitting the film to Salman Khan taking over the production reins, the film has made headlines several times in the last few months. And now, the title change from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to Bhaijaan has netizens talking. It is being reported that despite the many changes, Salman Khan has decided to go ahead with the movie that will now have a new cast. As for the film's current cast, the Salman Khan starrer now features Shehnaaz Gill who will make her Bollywood debut, Palak Tiwari, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam.