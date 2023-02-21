Search icon
Sherlyn Chopra kisses Rakhi Sawant in viral video, netizens say 'ab tum dono shaadi kar lo'

Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra have resolved all their past differences and become the new BFFs in town.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

Sherlyn Chopra kisses Rakhi Sawant in viral video, netizens say 'ab tum dono shaadi kar lo'
Rakhi Sawant-Sherlyn Chopra/ Viral Bhayani Instagram

Rakhi Sawant has been in the news for the past couple of weeks after her husband Adil Khan Durrani was arrested by the Mumbai Police following her complaint of domestic violence and theft against him. The television actress even alleged that Adil sold her nude photos and videos.

However, even Rakhi has been accused of leaking pictures of Sherlyn Chopra. The latter had filed a police complaint against the Main Hoon Na actress for circulating her inappropriate videos and photos on social media. Following Sherlyn's complaint, Rakhi was even detained by the Amboli Police last month.

The two actresses have been at loggerheads against each other since November last year when they filed FIRs against each other for using objectionable language. But to a surprise, the two so-called enemies had finally put their feud to an end last week when Rakhi apologised to Sherlyn in front of the media.

Now, the new friendship duo, Sherlyn and Rakhi were seen together yet again giving the much-needed masala to the paparazzi. On Monday, the famous celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani posted a video of both actresses wherein Sherlyn was kissing Rakhi on her cheeks. In the video, Sherlyn said, "Rakhi Sawant ji ki pappi leni hai, kitne pratishat log chahte hai yeh, 99%?(I want to kiss Rakhi Sawant. What percent of people want me to kiss her? 99%?)". She then leaned in to kiss the actress on her cheek, to which Rakhi replied, “Yeh pyaar ka chumma hai, dosti ka chumma hai (This is the kiss of love and friendship)".

Netizens reacted hilariously to the video as one user commented, "Kuch din pehle yeh ek dusre ko gaali de rahe the (A few days ago, these two were abusing each other)", and another wrote, "Ab tum dono shaadi kar lo (Now you two get married)". Multiple people shared their belief that Rakhi and Sherlyn are just using each other for fame and publicity. 

READ | Rakhi Sawant says 'main abla nahi hun' amid marriage row with Adil Durrani, netizens react: 'Tu abla nahi, tabla hai'

Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.72 lakh
Oscar nominations 2023: From AR Rahman to Satyajit Ray, list of Indians who have won Academy Award
Valentine's Day: 5 most romantic cities in India to celebrate love
Tata Motors reveals much-awaited Tata Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, draws inspiration from original SUV
