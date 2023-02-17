Rakhi Sawant says 'main abla nahi hun' amid marriage row with Adil Durrani, netizens react: 'Tu abla nahi, tabla hai'

Rakhi Sawant/Voompla Instagram

The controversial queen Rakhi Sawant has been in the news for quite a long time now due to her ongoing marital issues with her husband Adil Durrani. In a recent video, she expressed her pain and revealed her future plans since Adil is in judicial custody by the Mumbai police after the actress filed a case against him.

Rakhi was spotted by the paparazzi as she was leaving her workout session on Friday, February 17. In the clip shared by Voompla on Instagram, Rakhi can be seen singing an emotional song from Manoj Kumar-starrer Upkar movie named ‘Kasme Waade Pyaar Wafa and after she sang 3-4 lines of the song, the actress said, ‘Aapne bhut jhoot bola hai Adil, mera dil tod diya hai (You have spoken a lot of lies Adil, you have broken my heart)".

In another video shared by the same entertainment portal, Rakhi revealed that she wants to be a businesswoman as she said, "Mai Rakhi Sawant urf Fatima Adil Khan Durrani fir se khadi hongi, business karungi, businesswoman banungi, nahi haarungi, zero se shuru karungi (I Rakhi Sawant, aka Fatima Adil Khan Durrani will stand up again, will do business, will become a businesswoman, will not lose, will start from zero)" and while talking, she got emotional and continued, "Main kamzor nahi hoon, main abla nahi hoon (I am not weak, I am not helpless)"

Well, netizens had shared their hilarious reactions to the clips as one of them wrote, "Tu abla nahi, tu tabla hai (You are not helpess, you are table), another called her “world's best drama queen". "Aap overacting ki dukaan k ilawa kuch nahi ho (You are nothing but just a place of overacting)", commented another user.

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani married in 2022 in a private ceremony and disclosed that in January 2023. Before the wedding, Sawant had converted to Islam and changed her name to Fathima. Later, the couple separated, she made several accusations against him and filed a police complaint.



