Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Ritesh claims Adil Durrani threatened him, adds 'itni uski himmat nahi...'

Adil Durrani-Rakhi Sawant-Ritesh/File photos

Rakhi Sawant's controversial life is taking new twists and turns. The television actress alleged that her second husband Adil is having an extra-marital affair, beats him regularly, and is responsible for her mother's death. She filed domestic abuse charges against him and thus, Adil was arrested by the Mumbai Police recently

Amid Adil's arrest, the actress's ex-husband Ritesh has come out in the open and spoken against the new man in her life. He said that Adil has poisoned Rakhi's mind and wanted to take away everything belonging to the actress. Ritesh even added that Adil even threatened him that he will come to Bihar.

Talking to ETimes, Ritesh said, "Rakhi has to speak. I know how she landed in the mess, but it is she who should speak up first. Then, I will come in. I know everything. And look, people are wondering how it could happen to Rakhi once again. To be honest, didn't it happen to me twice, something very similar? Does that mean I am wrong? Similarly, Rakhi is not wrong."

Even Ritesh was married to Snigdha Priya before tying the knot with Rakhi in a private ceremony in 2019. He and Rakhi entered Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15 in 2021 as wildcard contestants where the actress revealed Ritesh's face to the world for the first time. They both announced their divorce last year on social media.

"I never cheated on Rakhi. One of her close friends came into the vanity van and proposed to me. It's not that I had no options. In fact, I had a lot of options", Ritesh told the entertainment portal. When he was asked about Adil, he said, "I don't know him per se, but I found out a lot of things about him. Then, he threatened me that he will come to Bihar. I told him 'okay, come along'. Itni uski himmat nahi hai ki woh Bihar aa jaye aur main bhi itna shareef nahin hoon ki uski sakhti bardasht karjaun (He doesn't have the courage to come to Bihar and I am also not decent enough to tolerate his harshness)".



READ | 'Adil Durrani sold my nude...': Rakhi Sawant makes explosive claim