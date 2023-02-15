Adil Durrani's girlfriend Tanu reacts to Rakhi Sawant's allegations, netizens say 'jhoothi ka jhooth dikh raha hai'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Television queen Rakhi Sawant, who has been in news because of her personal life, blamed a girl named Tanu for her spoiling her married life with Adil Durrani. She even said claimed that Tanu is pregnant.

Tanu, on Wednesday, appeared before the media and reacted to Rakhi’s allegations. The clip, she can be heard saying, “vo toh Modi ji ko bhi bhaut kuch bolti hai (she even talks about PM Modi).” Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Ye batak kon hai .” The second one said, “Why so much importance is being given to this lady. She is enjoying the limelight which she wouldn’t have got otherwise.”

Another said, “Shakal per jhoothi ka jhooth dikhraha hai.” The fourth one said, “Rakhi n ye dono k lips similar hai.” The fifth one said, “Kitni bekar lg rhi h rakhi be like ye ye bade hothon vali chudail mera ghr kha gyi.” The sixth one said, “Ye jhoothi h.” The seventh person mentioned, “Rakhi ne famous kar diya dono ko.”

On Sunday, Rakhi made a shocking revelation and said that Adil’s girlfriend Tanu is pregnant and this is why her husband will marry her after coming out of jail. Rakhi also mentioned that she is shocked after knowing that Tanu is pregnant. The video which was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, has been going viral on social media.

Watch video:

For the unversed, as per the media reports, Adil’s affair started when Rakhi was inside the Bigg Boss Marathi house. Rakhi came to know about Adil’s new girlfriend when she came out of the controversial house after five weeks. Meanwhile, photos of Adil Durrani and his girlfriend are going viral on social media.

According to Tanu's Instagram profile, she is a model by profession and has more than 608k followers. She is quite famous on social media and got featured in some music albums as well.

Rakhi Sawant filed an FIR against her husband alleging he has taken money and jewellery from her. While talking to media outside Mumbais Oshiwara police station, Rakhi claimed, "He came to beat me at home in the morning, I immediately called the police. He frequently visits my home and gives threats. Even today he came to beat me at home, and I was scared. He said that you defamed me in the media."’

