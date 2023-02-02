Search icon
Rakhi Sawant alleges Adil Durrani is having an extra-marital affair, netizens slam her: 'Drama shuru for publicity'

Rakhi Sawant is getting brutally trolled for creating drama out of her wedding, just a few days after her mother's demise.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 06:39 PM IST

Rakhi Sawant/Viral Bhayani Instagram

The controversial queen Rakhi Sawant is back to her antics. On Thursday, February 2, the popular television celebrity met the paparazzi and alleged that her husband Adil Durrani is having an extra-marital affair. She was seen breaking down in tears in front of the shutterbugs while she was going to her gym session.

In the multiple videos shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Rakhi said that she has video proofs of Adil's extra-marital affair. She alleged that Adil cheated her when she was inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 4. She had entered the Mahesh Manjrekar-hosted reality show as a challenger and finished as the fourth runner-up.

However, netizens are now slamming the Main Hoon Na actress for indulging in theatrics for publicity and attention. "Again drama shuru (begins) for publicity", wrote one user while another commented, "She's becoming a pain now. Sooo much negativity. It's no more fun watching her."

"Maa mar gayi hai madam gym krne aayi hai agle din hi waah, itna kaam karne ke baad bhi dhele bhar ki ijjat nahi rakhi isne apni industry mein (She has lost her mother and now she has come for her gym the very next day wow, even after working so much she hasn't been able to maintain her respect in the industry)", read another comment.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

For the unversed, this is Rakhi's second marriage after he tied the knot with Ritesh Singh in a private ceremony in 2019 and later, announced her divorce last year. They both entered Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15 as wildcard contestants where the actress revealed Ritesh's face to the world for the first time.

