Ustad Amjad Ali Khan talks about K-pop band BTS, reveals his grandsons made him watch V, Jungkook's shows | Exclusive

The Indian classical sarod player Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, who is one of the biggest names when it comes to Indian classical music, will deliver a not-to-be-missed performance with his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash at Mumbai’s Shanmukhananda Hall on the 16th of February 2023.

This time, Ustad Amjad Khan’s grandsons Zohaan and Abeer will also be seen performing with them at the concert titled ‘Three Generations, One Nation’. Fans will witness the unique musical collaboration of three generations of artists. Recently, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and Ayaan interacted with DNA where they talked about the upcoming concert and revealed how much his grandsons love BTS, a South Korean band.

In an exclusive chat with DNA, While talking about the concert, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, who was awarded India's second highest civilian honor Padma Vibhushan in 2001, said, “You see we are very fortunate that we are born into the Family of musicians and if the parents or the father or mother is a musician they push their child, I was 6 when I was pushed onto the stage, and not that I was a child prodigy, but it is just convention or tradition, they just want the child to feel the stage or feel the audience, it is an educational process.”

He further talked about his grandsons Abeer and Zohaan and mentioned, “This is the way Ayaan and Amaan were first introduced, they performed at the age of 5 or 4 and Abeer and Zohaan, are the children of the 21st century and connected with all kinds of gadgets, mobile but during the time of Covid, the schools of children were closed, Ayaan and his wife gave a lot of time to Abeer and Zohaan. Ayaan began teaching them and they started taking positive lessons from music. Though they were watching Michael Jackson and Justin Bieber, and today they showed me a video on face time and asked them ‘Is this Justin Bieber?’ They said ‘no it is BTS’ and I was not aware of it.”

On being asked if he watched BTS’ shows after Abeer and Zohaan told him about them, he stated, “Yes, I consulted and discussed with Ayaan and Amaan, I said ‘what is this BTS?’ Then I believe they are a Korean group, very talented.”

For the unversed, BTS is a popular South Korean band that includes RM, Jim, Jimi, V, J-Hope, Jungkook and Suga. They have a huge fan following across the world their fans call themselves BTS ARMY.

