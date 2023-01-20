Who is Sherlyn Chopra, whose complaint got Rakhi Sawant detained by police

Sherlyn Chopra/Instagram

Rakhi Sawant was detained by the Amboli Police on Thursday, January 19, after Sherlyn Chopra filed a complaint against her. As per a report in ANI, Sherlyn said in her complaint that Rakhi circulated her inappropriate videos and photos on social media. Following her complaint, an FIR was registered against the Main Hoon Na actress.

As per PTI, Rakhi was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 354A (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances or a demand or request for sexual favours showing pornography), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of peace) and provisions of the Information Technology Act. The actress was detained during the day and brought to the police station and was allowed to go home after her statement was recorded.

Rakhi and Sherlyn have been at loggerheads against each other since November last year when the two actresses filed FIRs against each other for using objectionable language. Sherlyn had accused Sajid Khan, who participated in the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 16, of sexual harassment and Sawant had supported the filmmaker.



Who is Sherlyn Chopra?

After appearing in a few South Indian films, Sherly Chopra acted in multiple Bollywood films such as Jawani Diwani: A Youthful Joyride, Raqeeb, and Dil Bole Hadippa! among others. The model and actress participated in the third season of Bigg Boss or Bigg Boss 3 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. She could survive in the house for only four weeks. She also hosted the sixth season of the dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla with Nikhil Chinapa.

Sherlyn's Instagram bio now reads, "Artist, NGO Founder, LL.B. Student, Producer, Entrepreneur". She runs an NGO called Prakasham which provides free meals to underprivileged children and free dialysis to underprivileged patients suffering from kidney failure. The actress also remains in the news as she keeps sharing controversial views on social and political issues on her Twitter.