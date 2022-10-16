Sasural Simar Ka actress Vaishali Takkar's ex-boyfriend harassed her, says suicide note

Credit: Vaishali Takkar/Instagram

On Sunday, television actress Vaishali Takkar committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Sai Bagh Colony, under Tejaji police station limits in Indore. Her fans and family are in shock after knowing the news.

As per the ANI report, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Motiur Rahaman said that the TV actress has been identified as Vaishali Takkar (29). A suicide note was also recovered from the spot that suggests that she was stressed and was being harassed by her ex-boyfriend.

Rahman said that the TV actress was basically a resident of Ujjain and she was living here under Tejaji police station limits. The incident occurred around 12:30 am on Sunday. On getting the information about the incident, the police rush to the spot. The police recovered a diary from the spot in which the suicide note was written. She was being harassed by her ex-lover who was her neighbour.

According to the IANS report, Vaishali was found hanging in her room by her father early on Sunday. Local police reached the spot and took the body for postmortem. Thakkar's parents hail from Ujjain's Mahipalpur town and they were leaving with their daughter in Indore for the last one and a half year, sources told IANS.

"We are investigating the case. A suicide note has been confiscated from her mobile phone. The body has been sent for postmortem. However, it is yet to be known why she took this extreme step. We are investigating the matter," said a senior police official.

Notably, back in April 2021, Thakkar got engaged to the Kenya-based surgeon Dr. Abhinandan Singh and shared a video on her Instagram handle with the caption: "What's yours will Ultimately find you even from another end of the world." However, later she deleted the video and stopped posting anything about her fiance, which also led to speculations about trouble in her love life.

Vaishali, whose family belongs to Mahidpur, near Ujjain city, completed her education at Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC).

After some time anchoring, she headed to Mumbai where she landed her debut role in Star Plus`s popular drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the show, she played the role of Sanjana from 2015 to 2016.

In 2016, she acted as Vrinda in Yeh Hai Aashiqui. She was last seen in the show `Rakshabandhan` as Kanak Singhsaal Singh Thakur. Just five days ago, Vaishali Takkar had posted this funny reel on Instagram. She was very active on the app and often shared videos and pictures of herself. (With inputs from ANI and IANS)