Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian's daughter Anatara says 'his condition has neither improved...'

Fans of comedian Raju Srivastava are worried as their favourite artist has suffered a heart attack, and currently, he's under treatment at AIMS hospital, Delhi. As per the report of Hindustan Times, the daughter of Raju, Antara spoke to ETimes, and shared a crucial update on the comedian's health. Antara said, "His condition has neither improved nor worsened. The entire medical team is doing their best. We are praying and hoping he will be fine soon. My mother is with him right now inside the ICU.”

She further added that her father had shown no signs of heart ailments, and that's what surprised everyone. "My father has been travelling regularly to Delhi and other places across the country for work. He makes it a point to exercise in the gym every day and never misses his workout. He was perfectly fine and has had no heart ailments, so this is very shocking.”

Raju Srivastava, a well-known comedian, had a heart attack earlier and was subsequently admitted to AIIMS Delhi. According to IndiaToday, the artist's health is critical. As per AIIMS sources, he was taken to the cardiac care unit after being resuscitated by a group of emergency medicine physicians. “Srivastava's angiography showed a 100 per cent blockage in a major vessel. He is currently on ventilator support and his condition remains critical”, sources told the portal.

For the unversed, Famous comedian Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack while working out at the gym of a hotel in New Delhi. Raju went for his regular workout routine, and while running on the treadmill, Raju suddenly experienced chest pain. Due to the pain, he fell off the machine. The famous comedian has been in the film industry since the late 80s. He starred in films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Journey Bombay to Goa, Big Brother, and other flicks. However, he earned nationwide popularity after participating in the stand-up comedian show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge with Sunil Pal and other comedians.