Raju Srivastava critical after suffering heart attack, kept on ventilator: Reports

File Photo

Raju Srivastava, a well-known comedian, had a heart attack earlier and was subsequently admitted to AIIMS Delhi.

According to IndiaToday, the artist's health is critical.

According to AIIMS sources, he was taken to the cardiac care unit after being resuscitated by a group of emergency medicine physicians.

“Srivastava's angiography showed a 100 per cent blockage in a major vessel. He is currently on ventilator support and his condition remains critical”, sources told the portal.



For the unversed, Famous comedian Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack while working out at the gym of a hotel in New Delhi.