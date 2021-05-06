Nikki Tamboli pens emotional note after brother's demise, confirms participation in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'

'Bigg Boss 14' star Nikki Tamboli on Thursday took to her Instagram handle to pen an emotional note for her brother Jatin as stated that she has decided to participate in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

Taking to Instagram, Nikki shared a couple of pictures of herself, with her back towards the camera, flaunting a black jacket with the words "Fear Factor" written on it. She was seen flashing the victory as well as the thumbs-up signs.

In the long caption, Nikki poured her heart out and revealed why she has decided to take up 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' despite her brother passing away just a couple of days ago.

"I am at that stage of my life right now where I have my family who is struggling hard to overcome the loss on one hand and where I have my work commitments..where I am at the peak of my career on the other, and if I have to choose between this there’s no other option my family comes always first but my family my parents my dad always told me to go live your dreams go achieve it because trust me your brother will be the happiest watching you fulfil your dreams," read a part of Nikki's note.

"I remember before my brother was admitted to hospital we had discussed Khatron Ke Khiladi and he was very excited and happy about it. I am choosing Khatron Ke Khiladi because of my work commitment and I have always been loyal to my work because it has given me everything," the note further read.

"I know in my heart what my family means to me. I have been portraying myself to be strong in front of people but I know where I stand in my life & my family knows what I am going through, but as it’s said "The Show Must Go On." I m going for my brother, for my family and to overcome my fear where as I know there are hundreds and millions of people who are praying for my family & my brother & I am going to go achieve all of that with the support of my guardian angel my dada. I wanted my brother to come out of hospital and see me in khatron But that won't happen, but now he will be the closest one to watch me from above. I am fighting my pain to see my brother happy and he will be my shield forever," Nikki concluded the note.

For the unversed, Nikki's brother Jatin, 29, passed away on Tuesday morning. Nikki shared the reason behind her brother's untimely demise on Instagram Stories.

"My brother was just 29. He was dealing with a lot of health issues since many years? 28 days back my brother got admitted in hospital as his lungs collapsed he was surviving on 1 lung. He tested positive for tuberculosis and Covid in the hospital," Nikki wrote.

She added, "He also got pneumonia and today morning his heart stopped beating and responding. God has always been kind to me and my family. He saved my brother many times but as we say what is written is written in the destiny no one can ever change that. I thank all of them who prayed for my brother. He was tired of the hospital." "He is in the better place and in the better hands. God shall take care of him," she concluded her note.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nikki had posted a note about her brother's death on Instagram, along with his picture. "We didn't know that this morning god was going to call your name.. In life we loved you dearly? In death we do the same? It broke our hearth to lose you? You didn`t go alone? For part of us we went with you ? The day god called you home ? You left us beautiful memories ...Your love is still our guide," she wrote in her Instagram note.

"And though we cannot see you...You are always by our side? Our family chain is broken? And nothing seems the same ? But as god calls us one by one... The chain will link again. You gave no one a last farewell?. Not ever said good bye? You were gone before we knew it, And only god knows why."

"A million times we will miss you. A million times we will cry? If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died? We will meet again someday...I thank God he made you our brother while you were here on earth. You are always loved immensely and never forgotten? May your soul Rest in peace!!" She concluded the post by saying that she will miss her 'dada'.