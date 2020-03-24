Mahira Sharma spent 'Janata Curfew' with 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Paras Chhabra & his mother; see pic

As the entire country goes into lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma met with Paras Chhabra and his mother. Just a day before the complete lockdown ordered by the government amid the coronavirus outbreak, Mahira met Paras’ mother and a picture from their meeting went viral online.

In the picture, Mahira can be seen wearing a yellow top while Paras donned a black sweatshirt. On the other hand, his mom is wearing a brown and white dress. Reports state that Mahira had spent Sunday, the day of the 'Janata Curfew' at Paras’ house.

More pictures from her visit have also surfaced but those only had Paras posing with her. For the uninformed, Mahira and Paras had developed a close bond during their stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan.

During the show, Paras even had an ugly breakup with Akanksha Puri and had confessed to having romantic feelings for Mahira. In an earlier interview, Mahira had said that it was "very wrong" to accuse her of driving a wedge between Paras and Akanksha.

"I wanted to make one thing very clear that had I been the reason behind Paras and Akanksha’s breakup I would have been his girlfriend today. I am a very straightforward person when it comes to relationships whether it is with friends or a partner. I was very clear that he was already involved with someone and being a girl I can respect another girl’s feelings," she had said.