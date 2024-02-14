Twitter
Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai: JD Majethia reveals how his daughters inspired him to make show against dowry | Exclusive

JD Majethia revealed that one incident related to his daughters made him realise that even he supported dowry unintentionally.

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 05:56 PM IST

Edited by

Actor, producer, and director Jamnadas Majethia (JD Majethia) is enthusiastic to bring his new production, a family drama series, Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai. Backed by JD under his Hats Off production, the show is headlined by Meera Desothale along with an ensemble cast including Zaan Khan, Dharmesh Vyas, Khushi Rajpoot, Hemraj Ratanshi, and Chanchal Ratanshi. 

JD reveals Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai is based on...

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai is a compelling drama about Nandini (Meera) challenging the social evil dowry, beliefs that demean the self-respect of women. Amid the promotions, JD joins DNA India for an exclusive conversation, and shares why he decided to back this family drama. JD reveals, "The basic idea of Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai is adapted from the late writer Dhiruben Patel's book Ek Dal Mithi. I've had the rights to this book for the past 13 years, but somehow, I couldn't adapt the story on the screen. Last year she passed away, and she was very dear to me. I attended her prayer meet, and when I was called to pay condolence for the departed soul. I promised her that I would bring her work to the audience."

The personal experience that inspired JD to make this show

Apart from fulfilling the promise he made to the late writer, JD adds that his personal experiences also pushed him to make a show on the social evil dowry. JD is a proud father of two daughters, Kesar and Mishri, but even he has subconsciously supported the dowry system once. "Meri wife mujhe Akshaya Tritiya pe ya Dhanteras pe sona lene ko kehti hai, 'Beti ke liye ikhata karte hai'. Then I realised that why are we collecting it. Humne padhaya-likhaya. Humko agar lena hai toh woh theek hai, lekin ye dene ke liye ikhata karna theek nahi hai." JD further asserts "After this incident, he realised that dowry and other such social evils have subconsciously got inherited in us. We have become very used to it now. It's high time we should address and change it. and there is no better medium than television."  

Watch the trailer of Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai

'Dowry exists in every strata of society' - JD Majethia

Known for producing classic comedies such as the Khichdi series, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, and family dramas Pushpa Impossible, JD promises that Kuch Reet... will be an entertaining show which will subtly give out the message against dowry. JD says that dowry exists in every section of the society, be it from upper class to middle class. "Dehaj ke chakkaro mein apni betiyon ko padhaya hi nahi. Kuch log toh bolte hai 'Padh-likh ke kya karegi, konse ghar mein jayegi, aur woh ghar mein kya karegi. Ache se khana bana sikha do, shaadi ho jayegi aachi jagah'." JD continues, "Kuch family mein further studies ke liye paisa nahi dete, woh FD kara ke dehaj ke liye rakh dete hai. They don't realise that when a girl is educated, she will find a better, suitable partner for her. And this is the most important factor in marriages, getting the right partner." Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai launches on 19th February and will air every Monday to Friday at 8.30 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television.

