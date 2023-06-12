'Koi kha naa jaaye': Netizens react after Urfi Javed dons bizarre bikini top made of pizza slices

Credit: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Social media sensation Urfi Javed never fails to turn heads with her style and fashion. She often makes headlines because of her bizarre outfits, her every video goes viral on Instagram. On Monday, the Bigg Boss OTT fame was seen wearing pizza slizes as bikini top, paired up with a black skirt.

Urfi Javed took to Instagram and dropped the video with the caption, "pizza anyone?" As soon as she shared the video, netizens started reacting to it. One of them wrote, "Kam se kam khane ki chij ko to chhod do." The second one said, "Can I have One Bite of Pizza." The third one said, "Ye pizza ke liye to ghar bech dunga." The fourth one said, "And if you feel hungry on the way then what will you wear sister."

The fifth one said, " am gona give u my pizza bag." The sixth person wrote, "Abhi abhi news aai h domino's wala kidnapp ho gya delivery k bich me... Tbhi mai sochu mera pizza aaya q nhi" (Just now the news came that domino's dillvery boy kidnapped in the middle of delivery... That's why I thought why my pizza didn't come). The sixth person wrote, "koi kha jaayega (someone will eat)."

In May, Urfi revealed that Sambhavna stood by her when she had nothing. Sharing a video in which the 36 China Town actress is seen extending her support to Rakhi Sawant in her domestic abuse case with her second husband Adil Khan Durrani, Urfi wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Sambhavna Seth is a true example of a strong woman, she just doesn't say all this stuff. She truly believes in women empowerment. This lady stood by me when I was nothing, offered me her driver when I was travelling in autos! You're amazing." The actress also posed for the famous fashion designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla in traditional outfits. She shared how no designers wanted to work with her at one point as she wrote, "No designers would give me clothes which is why I started making my own." Urfi is gradually making inroads into the Indian fashion industry. On the work front, Urfi Javed was last seen in Splitsvilla 14.